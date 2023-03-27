FARMER EXPLAINS WHY CALIFORNIA FLUSHES 95% RAINWATER TO OCEAN 🚰🧑‍🌾🚫🍽💀 MARK NAKATA

From JSF: The "great reset" group (((the you know who's))) flushed ALL, 100 percent of the recent rain surplus in California straight into the ocean





This video makes it clear: they intend to completely wipe out agriculture in California.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/@CaliforniaInsider





Can you say, (((Morgenthau Plan redux))), friends? 🍽💀





"And it is really disheartening to see what's going on. I mean, my own kids are wondering whether they should even try it. Because they're saying dad, doesn't look like there's a future. And I can't tell them they're wrong."





Siyamak sits down with Mark Nakata, a multi-generational farmer and CEO of California United Water Coalition. Mark is here to give us an insider preceptive on what farmers are facing in California and his efforts to save his family farm and tradition.





