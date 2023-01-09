Block Rock to discuss Ukraine Rebuild at WEF with Zelenskyy - Order out of Chaos

AI attorney | Zelinskyy to discuss Ukraine rebuild with Black Rock - sounds like Iraq all over again | Ukraine and Digital IDs | Facial Recognition mistakes | Brunson Brother election case turned down by the Supreme Court | Divide and Conquer psyop election the Speaker of the house

Ref video: ⁣https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/delusional-choice-sheep-to-the-slaughter/



Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

or [email protected] paypal

Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/

Block Rock to discuss Ukraine Rebuild - Order out of Chaos