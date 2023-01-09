Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Block Rock to discuss Ukraine Rebuild at WEF with Zelenskyy - Order out of Chaos
31 views
channel image
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 18 hours ago |

AI attorney | Zelinskyy to discuss Ukraine rebuild with Black Rock - sounds like Iraq all over again | Ukraine and Digital IDs | Facial Recognition mistakes | Brunson Brother election case turned down by the Supreme Court | Divide and Conquer psyop election the Speaker of the house

Ref video:  ⁣https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/delusional-choice-sheep-to-the-slaughter/

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

or [email protected] paypal

Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/

Block Rock to discuss Ukraine Rebuild - Order out of Chaos

Keywords
get savedsjwellfirefinal days reportare you savedzelinskyy and wefwef and black rockdelusion of choice is sheep to the slaughter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket