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Islam Exposed: Mohammed's LGBT & Ped@phil!a Akin To Catholic Priest Abu$e Of Children In Catholism
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Mamdani marks Pride Month, says honoring 'queer and transgender' contributions would take more than 30 days. Monday marks the first day of 'Pride Month.' Trump briefed that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is probably gay — and president has priceless reaction. Islamic Religion Teacher Faces Trial in Germany over Sexual Abuse of Eight Minors. Secrecy over sex abuse permeates traditionalist Catholic group whose leaders were excommunicated by Pope Leo. Among the Society of Saint Pius X’s former members who have faced misconduct accusations: a cleric in the south suburbs whom Australian authorities tried to extradite to face child sex crimes.Mamdani Calls Netanyahu a war criminal and calls on U.S. to arrest him. UK’s largest Muslim event goes ahead with added security as hate crime rises. Muslim Fort Worth principal pushes back on district's claim that her reassignment was a promotion


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#SavingHealthMinistries "


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David House 757-955-6871


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