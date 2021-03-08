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Osho and The Declaration of Individual Independence
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54 views • March 08, 2021
Jeff Berwick reads a great quote from Osho. Then a collage of Freedom Warriors read the The Declaration of Individual Independence
Excerpted from Jeff Berwick's channel "The Dollar Vigilante" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ik9wvJ0uqbU
"The Declaration of Individual Independence" (without Osho intro) courtesy Patrick Smith of TheAnarchast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOgsWAfIaiI
Text of speech: https://bit.ly/2YSJZl2
Excerpted from Jeff Berwick's channel "The Dollar Vigilante" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ik9wvJ0uqbU
"The Declaration of Individual Independence" (without Osho intro) courtesy Patrick Smith of TheAnarchast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOgsWAfIaiI
Text of speech: https://bit.ly/2YSJZl2
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