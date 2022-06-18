Lamp Grounding

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Reducing electric fields by grounding is a common technique. Grounding Rule 1 is ground appliances, not the body. Pull electric fields away from the body, not through the body. Shielding Rule 1 is turn the power off to get rid of an electric field. When these are not possible, the NCB can be the solution.
Start with this easy solution when ever possible. Just put a grounded clamp on your metal lamps and measure the electric field, floating, not grounded reference.