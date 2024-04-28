Woman Who Poured Expensive Perfume On Jesus!

All four gospels record a story of a woman who poured expensive perfume over Jesus. The disciples complained it could have been sold and given to the poor, but Jesus commended what the woman did and said it would be told wherever the gospel is preached. So what does Jesus wants us to learn from this story?



We have many ways to measure how well we use our time and our resources, but we can so easily be blinded by what's logical, that we fail to see the value in stopping to smell the roses, in taking time to appreciate the company of those around us, or simply marvelling in the wonderful gift of life that God has given us.

