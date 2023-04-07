Create New Account
Episode 395: Sobolev and Kozak: Using Law and Inditement in The Peoples Democracy
Samuel Adams Returns
Published a day ago

See full description and references at: http://bit.ly/417zvvp

When you breath, you are a criminal. Consider as of 2019 at 5,199 Federal Crimes and about 500,000 criminal bureaucratic regulations.

------------

This past week is about the key elements of Sobolev and Kozak: Using Law and Indictment in the Peoples Democracy. If you think you have had any liberty at all in you life, you live in the Matrix where your complete reality is fabricated for you.

Tyranny encroached and then subsumed our Liberties when the Bureaucracies came into existence and were codified. See reference #8 for a brief history.

Using Law and Indictment

In Brutus essay No. V it is written (my emphasis added):

To detail the particulars comprehended in the general terms, taxes, duties, imposts and excises, would require a volume, instead of a single piece in a news-paper. Indeed it would be a task far beyond my ability, and to which no one can be competent, unless possessed of a mind capable of comprehending every possible source of revenue; for they extend to every possible way of raising money, whether by direct or indirect taxation. Under this clause may be imposed a poll-tax, a land-tax, a tax on houses and buildings, on windows and fire places, on cattle and on all kinds of personal property.....

Read the rest @ :   http://bit.ly/417zvvp


Keywords
democracypeoples democracybureaucratic regulationsbureaucratic criminal penaltiesbrutus essay no 5voluminous regulations and taxesdictatorship of the proletariatanti-god culture

