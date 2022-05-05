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Schools Continue To Be Targeted In Russia - Ukraine War Attacks [English Subtitles]
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62 views • May 05, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. posted 5-4-2022
Schools continue to be targeted in Russia Ukraine War Attacks.
A school near Donetsk has come under Ukraine Grad rocket shelling.
Filmed 05/03/2022
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lp8z4cuxpyE
Schools continue to be targeted in Russia Ukraine War Attacks.
A school near Donetsk has come under Ukraine Grad rocket shelling.
Filmed 05/03/2022
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lp8z4cuxpyE
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