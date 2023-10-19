The Jealousy of God | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Why is God Jealous over us? Exodus 34:14 says, ”You must worship no other gods, for the Lord, whose very name is Jealous is a God who is jealous about His relationship with you”. You must understand that God’s Jealousy is not negative as humans perceive – God’s Jealousy can be described as similar to a powerful and merciful King who takes a prostitute out of a life of shame, forgives her, marries her, does not give her the chores of a slave, but the privileges of a wife and that of being a queen. In the same way we all needed to be rescued from a life without the Lord – now rescued, forgiven, accepted, adopted, and brought into the body of Christ. Listen, Thank God, He was Jealous over us, with a jealousy that forgave, saved and adopted us into His Family. Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.
