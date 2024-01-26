Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
...And justice for all - Metallica - Full album
channel image
andreash
51 Subscribers
23 views
Published 20 hours ago

Released 1988 

…And Justice for All, released on August 25th, 1988, was Metallica’s first studio album following the tragic death of bassist Cliff Burton. The looming darkness heavily influenced both of the band’s leaders, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Keywords
metalmetallicaand justice for all

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket