Mark of Beast Tattoo Vaccine Part 1

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My blog post:
https://daughterofgod.home.blog/2020/03/19/mark-of-beast-tattoo/
Scene from Jupiter Ascending https://youtu.be/bUc3BLbkFIM?t=100
Adars dream (watch from 3mins):
https://youtu.be/_rqMdZsDLS0
Vaccine tattoo:
https://futurism.com/neoscope/invisible-vaccine-ink-tattoos-kids
ID2020:
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
Vaccine patch:
https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/queensland-researchers-develop-vaccination-patch-backed-by-bill-gates-foundation-c-752401.amp
Study Sars Polymorphism:
https://www.intechopen.com/books/hla-and-associated-important-diseases/association-between-hla-gene-polymorphism-and-the-genetic-susceptibility-of-sars-infection
X Files scene:
https://youtu.be/XWKRVVfGapA
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My blog:
https://daughterofgod.home.blog/home/
Email me at: [email protected]
God bless