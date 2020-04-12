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The Truth About The Chinese Communist Party!
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187 views • April 12, 2020
The Truth About The Chinese Communist Party, the coronavirus, and how much power and influence the CCP has over everything; governments, corporations and institutions worldwide! The sad part is that if past leaders in the US never made China so powerful in the first place, China would not be able to do this kind of damage to the world.
01:55 Part 1 The Story of The Seafood Market
09:34 Part 2 The Mysterious Gene Sequence
17:47 Part 3 The Discoveries of Dr. Shi Zhengli
28:50 Part 4 The Secret of the Wuhan P4 Laboratory
43:43 Part 5 Facing The Pandemic
The CCP virus, which originated from China, has rampaged through the world and caused more than 80,000 deaths, infecting at least 1.4 million.
01:55 Part 1 The Story of The Seafood Market
09:34 Part 2 The Mysterious Gene Sequence
17:47 Part 3 The Discoveries of Dr. Shi Zhengli
28:50 Part 4 The Secret of the Wuhan P4 Laboratory
43:43 Part 5 Facing The Pandemic
The CCP virus, which originated from China, has rampaged through the world and caused more than 80,000 deaths, infecting at least 1.4 million.
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