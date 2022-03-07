© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cover Up Of Pfizer & FDA Jab Death Data
Follow
2
Share
Report
351 views • March 07, 2022
'Experts' Jumping Ship - Cover Up Of Pfizer & FDA Jab Death Data, Big Media 'Accomplices To Murder'
"They thought they had a lock because the government was behind them.."
Getting her start in politics back in the 1990s, Naomi Wolf used her writing ability to craft her first book called The Beauty Myth. The book would become a hit as some claimed she was the leading voice of the new feminist movement. At the same time, Wolf lent her talents as a political advisor to both Bill Clinton and Al Gore.
Continuing to write, Wolf, like most, eventually questioned the narrative surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. And just like former President Donald Trump, her constant questions and search for the truth led her to being de-platformed for supposedly spreading misinformation.
But while the censorship hasn’t stopped Wolf from expressing her opinion, recently, she spoke with Edward Dowd on the drastic shift in the COVID-19 narrative.
Once pushing the COVID-19 jab on America’s workforce and claiming it was the only way to defeat the virus, the so-called miracle drug did little to stop the coronavirus and its several variants from spreading.
On the Daily Clout, Dowd explained how the agenda was never to defeat the virus but to make billions of dollars. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/03/experts-jumping-ship-cover-up-of-pfizer-fda-jab-death-data-big-media-accomplices-to-murder-videos
"They thought they had a lock because the government was behind them.."
Getting her start in politics back in the 1990s, Naomi Wolf used her writing ability to craft her first book called The Beauty Myth. The book would become a hit as some claimed she was the leading voice of the new feminist movement. At the same time, Wolf lent her talents as a political advisor to both Bill Clinton and Al Gore.
Continuing to write, Wolf, like most, eventually questioned the narrative surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. And just like former President Donald Trump, her constant questions and search for the truth led her to being de-platformed for supposedly spreading misinformation.
But while the censorship hasn’t stopped Wolf from expressing her opinion, recently, she spoke with Edward Dowd on the drastic shift in the COVID-19 narrative.
Once pushing the COVID-19 jab on America’s workforce and claiming it was the only way to defeat the virus, the so-called miracle drug did little to stop the coronavirus and its several variants from spreading.
On the Daily Clout, Dowd explained how the agenda was never to defeat the virus but to make billions of dollars. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/03/experts-jumping-ship-cover-up-of-pfizer-fda-jab-death-data-big-media-accomplices-to-murder-videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.