Saving US by Restoring Biblical Worldview: Dan Smithwick of Nehemiah Institute

The worldview of Americans has rapidly been transformed away from a biblical lens toward a secular-humanist or even socialist worldview and this is true even in the church, according to Dan Smithwick of the Nehemiah Institute. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Smithwick describes the results of his PEERS test measuring worldview—a test looking at people's views on politics, the economy, society, and more. What he found is that the biblical worldview is in rapid decline, even among children in Christian schools. Smithwick also provides insight on why and how this trend must be reversed if America and Christian civilization are going to be saved.

