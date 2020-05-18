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Trump Takes On Fauci, Pushes For America To Reopen - War Room Full Show
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55 views • May 18, 2020
Great guests on this War Room is Raw Friday featuring Leo Zagami reporting on the Vatican declaring bankruptcy, Kelly Carroll, a business owner in Washington who is doing an “illegal” grand reopening this Saturday, Savanah Hernandez on a viral video of a CBS reporter being scolded by shutdown protesters and Aubrey Huff on the notion of professional athletes playing in front of empty stadiums and being forced to take a vaccine. Also, major flashback revelations show how contact tracing was attempted by the government after the Fauci botched aids outbreak. A confusing ending to the War Room as it’s taken over by hostile actors. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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