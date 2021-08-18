PULSE STREAM PULSE-TRAIN OF ENERGY TO HEAD AWAKENED SUDDENLY BY PULSE OF ENERGY AFTER ONE HOUR OF SLEEP (hyper game)



Awakened suddenly by pulse of energy at airport at hrs 1926 hrs Aug 18 2021 just one hour of sleep last night



To drive me out of Spain stop or corrupt asylum claim as they have done in every country I sought help or asylum



ears ringing head ears in high pitch screeching sound pulsating pain trauma nerve damage to ears trauma to heart chest area SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE



It is a supercomputer attacking me. Artificial Super Intelligence



Sleep deprivation may sound quite tame in comparison with other forms of torture, but in the hands of an expert interrogator, it quickly renders someone open to mental mind control suggestions whilst reducing resistance to the remote neural attacks of the systems influences.



Keeping someone awake for days at a time is a highly effective way to ‘break the will’ of a Mind Control victim causing a whole range of undesirable ill effects from cognitive impairment, psychosis, breaking down the immune system and even causing heart defects and cardiovascular problems. The more you deprive someone of sleep, the more likely they are to suffer memory loss, confusion and hallucinations.



It DEPATTERNs the mind clearing the neural pathways of the brain not only erasing the Christian content, or whatever the victim is concentrating upon, but it prepares the victims brain for the next wave of neuroprogramming.



In a CIA/DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL torture or interrogation, sleep deprivation tactics are used to bring about a change in psychological state, although the effects on the body’s immune system and vital functions undoubtably cause additional damage. Lack of sleep brings about a number of neurobiological effects affecting reaction time, memory and and cognitive functions. It also has the effect of quickly bringing about hypnagogic hallucinations – feelings of ‘altered reality’ caused by the incursion of REM activity into wakefulness. Prolong these conditions and it can lead to severe moral and emotional impairment and ultimately psychosis.