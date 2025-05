The Step by Step Playbook Laid out for the Communist/Technocrat US Takedown w/ Trevor Louden

Beneath Sheep’s Clothing: Watch the important movie exposing the communist tactics to overthrow America: https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/Show moreSign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comNano Soma: Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarahMiles Franklin: Get the special price list by telling them "Sarah Sent me" - you will learn how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - get the best service and prices in the country.Trevor Louden returns to the program to discuss the play by play operation to take down the United States by the communists (and the technocrats). They intend to rebuild the ashes into their Utopian communist delusion. He shares how you can see the parallels in ongoing actions all around us. Its important to see the playbook, otherwise you are ignorant to their tactics. He also shares his new book, "STEALTH: Kamala Harris’s Communist Roots" which you can buy at https://www.trevorloudon.com/shop/#book and we discuss the new movie " Beneath Sheep's Clothing" where he plays a prominent role exposing the communist agenda here in America. You can watch the film yourself at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story furtherShow less