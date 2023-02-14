Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





The MM$ Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

Why You Need To Take MM$ (Miracle Mineral Solution) For More Than 8 Hours Per Day! - https://bit.ly/3Er1b6E

WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MM$! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt

⁠

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Why You Need to Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Every Hour!





MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a potent oxidizing agent that is capable of detoxifying a person's body of many toxic things that affect people's health holistically in many negative ways and it can treat many different health issues and conditions.





But one thing people need to be aware of is to get the full benefits from MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) when taking it you must take it every hour after the first initial dose for the day, if you don't know the reasons why I highly recommend you watch this video "Why You Need to Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Every Hour!" from start to finish to find out WHY!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/