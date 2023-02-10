Create New Account
Nullify the Fed and a CBDC and ATF too: NMN Ep 6
87 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday |

This week's reports include:
-Sound Money, anti-CBDC bill passes Missouri Senate
-Taking on Geolocation tracking and Gun Purchase Surveillance
-Nullifying Federal Gun Control

Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 6
Path to Liberty: Feb. 10, 2023

freedomnewslibertypoliticsconstitutionnullificationlibertarianfederalism10th amendmentnullify

