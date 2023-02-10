Nullify the Fed and a CBDC and ATF too: NMN Ep 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOIN TAC, Support the Constitution and liberty: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
This week's reports include:
-Sound Money, anti-CBDC bill passes Missouri Senate
-Taking on Geolocation tracking and Gun Purchase Surveillance
-Nullifying Federal Gun Control
Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 6
Path to Liberty: Feb. 10, 2023