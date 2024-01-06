Bret Weinstein Exposes the World Health Organization’s Dark Agenda





Tucker Carlson and Bret Weinstein discuss Big Pharma and the World Health Organization's dark agenda.





Tucker: "What do you think we will see in terms of death toll ??





Bret: "The numbers are staggering... new material from New Zealand is jaw dropping"





He went on to say... 1 in 800 rate of serious adverse health, per shot, that suggests an very high mortality risk. Over the long term, we have seen a range of pathologies that have had crippling affects.





He has seen a credible estimate of 17 million deaths from the Covid vax.

This is the number the research team came up with...





see video:

New Study reveals a staggering 17 MILLION Deaths After Covid Jab Rollout

https://rumble.com/v44a9q6-new-study-reveals-a-staggering-17-million-deaths-after-covid-jab-rollout.html





Unlock all-new shows from Tucker and his team: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc





Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson





Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates!





#TuckerCarlson #BretWeinstein #BigPharma #WorldHealthOrganization #WHO #disinformation #misinformation #malinformation #news #politics #podcast #money #JoeRogan #freespeech #interview