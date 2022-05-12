Heroic MEP Christine Anderson Confronts the WHO Treaty and Calls on Voters to Hold MEPS Accountable

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"You might not be aware, but the abolition of democracy by the global elites continues... The plan is to allow the WHO to seize executive governance powers of the member states in [the event] of a pandemic. Granting government powers to a non-elected body is the exact opposite of democratic recourse and takes away any possibility for the people to hold officials accountable... To all the people in Europe, I would like to say, start acting now... Let them know that any MEP supporting this or voting for this will not ever get your vote again."
Video via https://t.me/christineanderson/601