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(Video 31) We Told You Something is Coming and Now It's Here! (2020) The Militarization of Health Systems
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74 views • April 14, 2020
Relating directly to health the Video summarises the theory surrounding 5g/ 6g System and what this means. Whether you believe 5g/6g has health risks or not its system still allows for total surveillance and the sesame "pc" social credit system (UBI) linked directly to (i.e. no) free speech, the fake law, and your bank accounts.It is also emerging that the "Wahun" problem was known to the USA in 2018 https://www.bitchute.com/video/kPnSRNpC0Vs/
The Rockefeller foundation had pre-planning scenarios to lockdown society in 4 steps dating from 2010 http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2020/03/25/the-clairvoyant-elites-scenarios-for-the-future-of-technology-international-development-2010-report/ Whilst Henry Kissinger has called for total global governance https://attackthesystem.com/2020/04/08/henry-kissinger-bill-gates-call-for-mass-vaccination-global-governance/ "
"Anonymous" is mostly a shill organisation but this video is accurate . David Icke gets most of his information from others (Jordan Maxwell his mentor) The History of 'Silent weapons for silent wars' and its information existed along time before Anonymous and David Icke https://www.amazon.com/TOP-SECRET-Weapons-Introductory-Programing-ebook/dp/B00O561XG0
5G Towers destroyed in Britain https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-52281315
Chinas testers sent to the UK were covered in corona virus https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/coronavirus-testing-kits-heading-to-the-uk-found-to-be-contaminated-with-covid-19/ar-BB11YhSx?li=BBqdg4K&fbclid=IwAR1LmgF5H9dVFUKz14wumxHCpvFmufGNJZdzfsRXmUP8zc9AGupn4fnVmV8
This begs the question in the USA on Fema (hospitals, camps, military and medical services) many ask when Trump declared a state of emergency in March 2020 did he also step down as President in March 13th 2020. https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4FckWpE1vty/ As of 04.15.2020 it has been suggested that the Presidential seal has returned https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FNLJfcelCg although the 50 state emergency shut down is still in place, and then compare to the Henry Kissenger speech to the Biderburger group in 1992 "The plan" http://grahamhancock.com/phorum/read.php?2,372539,372916 The USA is a corporation and the seal since 1933, is not as legal as the constitution itself with the bill of rights
Obama & Fachi were deep in the origins of the corona virus https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfViREx8T2KK/
For further information on metals and microwave technology see The WTO plan for Global vaccinations https://www.who.int/immunization/global_vaccine_action_plan/en/?fbclid=IwAR1dO4l6LO2jmR1O-WWWKNS4iwjPKNw-SgUu3rqKQpiKhGt80SO5BLB8vB0
and
Robert D Steel (ex CIA black ops) gives advice on Magnetic biology '3 Books on Biology & Weaponization of Electromagnetics (Communications Spectrum) MINDBLOWING' https://www.bitchute.com/video/BNWT2Ntm4Ak/Magnetic Biology utilizes metals in your DNA added from Vaccinations see Vid 11 & causes Oxygen loss ('acute respiratory problems') & falling over in a few minutes.This 'agent' which is 60 ghz 5G vaccines contain digitized RNA activated by 'V' virus wave remotely to kill. With chemtrails 'smart dust' food GMO poisons with metals & & 5G & Vaccines, your body becomes digitized & Wahun China was a test run for the ID2020 the step to the full (ID) RFID microchip via Satellite https://eclinik.net/id2020-alliance-global-mandatory-vaccinations-biometric-id-integration/?fbclid=IwAR0gpjBn5SMEJ-aZPL37VtGdoH7TuADy
5G Network Uses Same EMF Waves as Pentagon Crowd Control System https://www.stopumts.nl/doc.php/Artikelen/11701/5g_network_uses_same_emf_waves_as_pentagon_crowd_control_system
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-same-frequencies-used-for-pain-inflicting-crowd-control-weapons-form-the-foundation-of-the-network-that-will-tie-together-more-than-50-billion-devices-as-part-of-the-internet-of-things/5580280
https://jnlwp.defense.gov/Portals/50/Documents/Press_Room/Fact_Sheets/ADT_Fact_Sheet_May_2016.pdf
Used with DEW Directed Energy Weapons https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Active_Denial_System Magnetic Biology utilizes metals in your DNA added from Vaccinations see Vid 11 & causes Oxygen loss ('acute respiratory problems') & falling over in a few minutes.This 'agent' which is 60 ghz 5G vaccines contain digitized RNA activated by 'V' virus wave remotely to kill. With chemtrails 'smart dust' food GMO poisons with metals & & 5G & Vaccines, your body becomes digitized & Wahun China was a test run for the ID2020 the step to the full (ID) RFID microchip via Satellite https://eclinik.net/id2020-alliance-global-mandatory-vaccinations-biometric-id-integration/?fbclid=IwAR0gpjBn5SMEJ-aZPL37VtGdoH7TuADy
Trump and every politician are pushing for 5g/6g https://time.com/5534983/trump-5g-6g/
The Rockefeller foundation had pre-planning scenarios to lockdown society in 4 steps dating from 2010 http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2020/03/25/the-clairvoyant-elites-scenarios-for-the-future-of-technology-international-development-2010-report/ Whilst Henry Kissinger has called for total global governance https://attackthesystem.com/2020/04/08/henry-kissinger-bill-gates-call-for-mass-vaccination-global-governance/ "
"Anonymous" is mostly a shill organisation but this video is accurate . David Icke gets most of his information from others (Jordan Maxwell his mentor) The History of 'Silent weapons for silent wars' and its information existed along time before Anonymous and David Icke https://www.amazon.com/TOP-SECRET-Weapons-Introductory-Programing-ebook/dp/B00O561XG0
5G Towers destroyed in Britain https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-52281315
Chinas testers sent to the UK were covered in corona virus https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/coronavirus-testing-kits-heading-to-the-uk-found-to-be-contaminated-with-covid-19/ar-BB11YhSx?li=BBqdg4K&fbclid=IwAR1LmgF5H9dVFUKz14wumxHCpvFmufGNJZdzfsRXmUP8zc9AGupn4fnVmV8
This begs the question in the USA on Fema (hospitals, camps, military and medical services) many ask when Trump declared a state of emergency in March 2020 did he also step down as President in March 13th 2020. https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4FckWpE1vty/ As of 04.15.2020 it has been suggested that the Presidential seal has returned https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FNLJfcelCg although the 50 state emergency shut down is still in place, and then compare to the Henry Kissenger speech to the Biderburger group in 1992 "The plan" http://grahamhancock.com/phorum/read.php?2,372539,372916 The USA is a corporation and the seal since 1933, is not as legal as the constitution itself with the bill of rights
Obama & Fachi were deep in the origins of the corona virus https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfViREx8T2KK/
For further information on metals and microwave technology see The WTO plan for Global vaccinations https://www.who.int/immunization/global_vaccine_action_plan/en/?fbclid=IwAR1dO4l6LO2jmR1O-WWWKNS4iwjPKNw-SgUu3rqKQpiKhGt80SO5BLB8vB0
and
Robert D Steel (ex CIA black ops) gives advice on Magnetic biology '3 Books on Biology & Weaponization of Electromagnetics (Communications Spectrum) MINDBLOWING' https://www.bitchute.com/video/BNWT2Ntm4Ak/Magnetic Biology utilizes metals in your DNA added from Vaccinations see Vid 11 & causes Oxygen loss ('acute respiratory problems') & falling over in a few minutes.This 'agent' which is 60 ghz 5G vaccines contain digitized RNA activated by 'V' virus wave remotely to kill. With chemtrails 'smart dust' food GMO poisons with metals & & 5G & Vaccines, your body becomes digitized & Wahun China was a test run for the ID2020 the step to the full (ID) RFID microchip via Satellite https://eclinik.net/id2020-alliance-global-mandatory-vaccinations-biometric-id-integration/?fbclid=IwAR0gpjBn5SMEJ-aZPL37VtGdoH7TuADy
5G Network Uses Same EMF Waves as Pentagon Crowd Control System https://www.stopumts.nl/doc.php/Artikelen/11701/5g_network_uses_same_emf_waves_as_pentagon_crowd_control_system
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-same-frequencies-used-for-pain-inflicting-crowd-control-weapons-form-the-foundation-of-the-network-that-will-tie-together-more-than-50-billion-devices-as-part-of-the-internet-of-things/5580280
https://jnlwp.defense.gov/Portals/50/Documents/Press_Room/Fact_Sheets/ADT_Fact_Sheet_May_2016.pdf
Used with DEW Directed Energy Weapons https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Active_Denial_System Magnetic Biology utilizes metals in your DNA added from Vaccinations see Vid 11 & causes Oxygen loss ('acute respiratory problems') & falling over in a few minutes.This 'agent' which is 60 ghz 5G vaccines contain digitized RNA activated by 'V' virus wave remotely to kill. With chemtrails 'smart dust' food GMO poisons with metals & & 5G & Vaccines, your body becomes digitized & Wahun China was a test run for the ID2020 the step to the full (ID) RFID microchip via Satellite https://eclinik.net/id2020-alliance-global-mandatory-vaccinations-biometric-id-integration/?fbclid=IwAR0gpjBn5SMEJ-aZPL37VtGdoH7TuADy
Trump and every politician are pushing for 5g/6g https://time.com/5534983/trump-5g-6g/
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