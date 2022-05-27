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British Bishop Williamson spoke - "Putin Fights Against the Evil". - There is Only One Man that Has the Means to Stand Up Against the "ONE WORLD GOVT" - It's Vladimir Putin - 052722
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725 views • May 27, 2022
British Bishop Williamson spoke for the Russia Putin: "Putin fights against the Evil"
This video was found at Rumble. Channel: unglaublich38
There is only one in Europe that is standing up to the Forces of Evil.
It's Valadmir Putin....means to stand up against the One World Gov'mt. Artificially created Famine. De-nazify and Demilitarize.
This video was found at Rumble. Channel: unglaublich38
There is only one in Europe that is standing up to the Forces of Evil.
It's Valadmir Putin....means to stand up against the One World Gov'mt. Artificially created Famine. De-nazify and Demilitarize.
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