Fenbendazole To Treat Cancer With Dr. John Campbell
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
636 followers
Follow
109 views • 12 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazole.html


Fenbendazole Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/49Y8E96

Fenbendazole & Cancer: 12 Scientifically Proven Anti Cancer Effects - https://sunfruitdan.co/3Tadxqj

Fenbendazole Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bgJDHT

Fenbendazole + Ivermectin - The Ultimate Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3Z0qVka


My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


Origiinal Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Q5QjEPGNNg

Video Content Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching


Fenbendazole To Treat Cancer With Dr. John Campbell


Fenbendazole Enhancing Anti-Tumor Effect: A Case Series (2021)


https://www.scitechnol.com/peer-review/f


Background


Fenbendazole (FBZ) is a readily available anti-parasitic commonly used in veterinary medicine.


FBZ belongs to the benzimidazole drug class which destabilize microtubules through a mechanism similar to the anti-oncogenic vinca alkaloids.


Although there are no reported cases in the literature, there have been several anecdotal stories published on website blogs with individuals praising its ability to treat a wide variety of cancers.


Case Presentations


Three patients with various genitourinary malignancies,


who demonstrated complete response after receiving FBZ therapy,


as a single or supplementary chemotherapeutic agent.


In two patient scenarios, they had experienced progression of metastatic disease despite multiple lines of therapy prior to initiation of FBZ.


No side effects from FBZ were reported.


Conclusion


FBZ appears to be a potentially safe and effective antineoplastic agent,


that can be repurposed for human use in treating genitourinary malignancies.


Further research is necessary to define the role of FBZ as a chemotherapeutic option.


Details


FBZ is a cheap anti-helminthic medication commonly used in veterinary practice,


However, despite multiple anecdotal stories and news outlet reports for its efficacy in treating metastatic cancer,


the clinical literature behind utilizing FBZ as a potential anti-neoplastic agent remains nonexistent.


Case 1


A 63-year-old Caucasian male presented with flank pain, rapid weight loss, and transient fever.


Abdominal Computed Topography (CT) revealed a 3 cm left solid renal mass.


Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)


Traditional drugs used then discontinued


One month after discontinuation, repeat MRI showed increase in size of recurrent left renal mass, pancreatic head and body lesion


He also started alternative therapy with FBZ 1 gm three times per week at the suggestion of one of his friends with head/neck cancer.


Interval MRI imaging found near complete resolution of the previously noted left renal mass,


as well as decrease in pancreatic head/body and pelvic bone lesion


Serial imaging for the past 10 months have not shown any evidence of recurrence or metastatic disease.


He has continued taking FBZ without any reported side effects.



Case 2


A 72-year-old caucasian male


Urethral lesion


Distal penectomy

Pathology showing high-grade urothelial carcinoma of the urethra


Four years later, the patient developed a cough,


5.5 cm × 4.0 cm left hilar mass and a left upper lobe nodule, with multiple abnormal lymph nodes


Bronchoscopy with biopsy revealed squamous carcinoma, (probable primary)


Chemotherapy given


Developed progressive retroperitoneal disease


The patient opted for complementary therapy with FBZ 1 gram orally three days per week,


vitamin E 800 mg daily,


curcumin 600 mg daily,


and CBD oil


Serial CTs from the past 9 months showed progressive decrease in size to 0.5 cm × 0.5 cm, complete radiographic response.



Case 3


A 63-year-old Caucasian female


CT imaging revealed a 7.5 cm right lateral bladder mass with


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


The Superfoods I Use:

Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T

UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz

Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5

Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm



