Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Assured ASEAN Leaders That Beijing and ASEAN Are “Firm Friends”

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https://gnews.org/articles/519165
Summary：11/11/2022 CNA: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang assured ASEAN leaders that Beijing and the regional bloc are “firm friends”.