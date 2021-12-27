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Br. Alexis Bugnolo from Rome Info Dec 27, 2021: 'Hunt the Hunters' [27.12.2021]
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231 views • December 28, 2021
Br. Alexis Bugnolo From Rome https://www.fromrome.info/tag/br-alexis-bugnolo/
It would be difficult as a lone citizen to make an arrest of your governor or mayor or police chief. Good luck with that. But their is strength in numbers. Melbourne had the world reputation of being the most oppressed city in the world, but now a million people are united together against the tyranny.
"It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength lies; yet our present numbers are sufficient to repel the force of all the world" ? Thomas Paine
Source:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
16485 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B2phiK01LfCA/
Videos of the Month - 2342 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqN8RImEpM9D/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/videos-of-the-month/
It would be difficult as a lone citizen to make an arrest of your governor or mayor or police chief. Good luck with that. But their is strength in numbers. Melbourne had the world reputation of being the most oppressed city in the world, but now a million people are united together against the tyranny.
"It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength lies; yet our present numbers are sufficient to repel the force of all the world" ? Thomas Paine
Source:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
16485 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B2phiK01LfCA/
Videos of the Month - 2342 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqN8RImEpM9D/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/videos-of-the-month/
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