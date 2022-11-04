Chinese Merchant Ships Can Be Converted Into Warships, Belgium Warns

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https://gnews.org/articles/506905
Summary：11/03/2022 A diplomatic fight has broken out between China and Belgium over the regime's involvement in European infrastructure. Belgium's Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib cited a new report, saying, 'China is a partner, a rival, and a potential enemy. The Chinese civilian ships are being modified to potentially become military ships.'