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Nadchodząca Inflacyjna Depresja. Wywiad z dr Paulem Craigiem Robertsem, ojcem reganomiki.
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927 views • November 09, 2020
Poniżej zamieszczony wywiad dotyczy obecnego kryzysu ekonomicznego, który już jest depresją dotykającą większość krajów świata. Dr Paul Craig Roberts, ojciec "reganomiki" i autor odbudowy systemu ekonomicznego w latach 80-ych omawia co obecnie dzieje się w światowej ekonomi oraz dokąd zmierza obecny kryzys...
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