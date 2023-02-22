Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
United Nations is controlled by billionaires to benefit themselves, says U.N. Whistleblower
121 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

“The world oligarch system (billionaires)… [ are the ones who want to control everything ].” “The United Nations (UN) is the platform for the oligarch system (billionaires) to control [the world].” “The oligarchs (billionaires) are the ones who gather once a year in Davos, the members of the World Economic Forum (WEF).” “The United Nations (UN) is now indistinguishable from the World Economic Forum (WEF), or Davos… because it is being controlled by the same ideas and same oligarchs.” “Pretty much all of the NGO’s (Non-Government Organizations) [ have been taken over by the oligarchs (billionaires) to benefit themselves ].”
Calin Georgescu tells Reiner Fuellmich. This is from the 40-minute video titled "Secrets of the United Nations" which is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v27ggd7-secrets-of-the-united-nations-what-everyone-should-know.html

Some of the biggest NGO’s include:
UNICEF
World Health Organization
Red Cross
World Bank
Greenpeace
World Wildlife Fund

Source : Larry Hoobbs, Fat News

Keywords
ununited nationsoligarchscalin georgescu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket