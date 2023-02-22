United Nations is controlled by billionaires to benefit themselves, says U.N. Whistleblower

“The world oligarch system (billionaires)… [ are the ones who want to control everything ].” “The United Nations (UN) is the platform for the oligarch system (billionaires) to control [the world].” “The oligarchs (billionaires) are the ones who gather once a year in Davos, the members of the World Economic Forum (WEF).” “The United Nations (UN) is now indistinguishable from the World Economic Forum (WEF), or Davos… because it is being controlled by the same ideas and same oligarchs.” “Pretty much all of the NGO’s (Non-Government Organizations) [ have been taken over by the oligarchs (billionaires) to benefit themselves ].”

Calin Georgescu tells Reiner Fuellmich. This is from the 40-minute video titled "Secrets of the United Nations" which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v27ggd7-secrets-of-the-united-nations-what-everyone-should-know.html

Some of the biggest NGO’s include:

UNICEF

World Health Organization

Red Cross

World Bank

Greenpeace

World Wildlife Fund

Source : Larry Hoobbs, Fat News

