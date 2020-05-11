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The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle
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24 views • May 11, 2020
Those who need to listen won’t, but it will be here anyway for posterity. CV has proven that it is possible to take a minor disease, tweak it up a bit and then wrap it in hoaxes and you can gut the United States and kill a million people and never spend a day in jail.
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