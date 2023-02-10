Ardis Antidote List. These stop the self-replicating synthetic bioweaponVax.

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FULL SHOW: LibertyMonks, Dr. Bryan Ardis: The Evidence is Clear... Covid-19 is a Bio-Weapon, Feb 2023. https://rumble.com/v291d0w-dr.-bryan-ardis-the-evidence-is-clear...-covid-19-is-a-bio-weapon.html
More on Ivermectin: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html
Big Pharma has been making synthetic snake venom for over 40 years. More at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCovenom.html
Bryan Ardis, D.C., is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist. "Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis