How Should We Pray to get results w/ Laura Baker

In this powerful Nephilim Death Squad episode, Laura Baker returns to teach exactly “How Should We Pray” according to Scripture so your prayers finally get results.

David Lee Corbo (The Raven) and the crew dive deep into effective fervent prayer (James 5:16), corporate prayer power, praying from your identity as a citizen of the Highest Kingdom, and why begging God doesn’t work—but standing on His Word does.

Laura breaks down:The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man that avails much.

Why husbands must honor their wives or their prayers are hindered (1 Peter 3:7)

How to pray in agreement (Matthew 18:19 & Mark 11:24)

Calling things that are not as though they are (Abraham-level faith)

Binding demons, breaking assignments, and territorial spiritual warfare

Why you should NEVER turn curses back on witches (bless and do not curse)

Perseverance testimonies that prove God watches over His Word to perform it

Watch as the crew prays live in agreement for Thomas the Paranoid American’s salvation—breaking blinders, removing demonic opposition, and calling him into the Kingdom.

Laura also shares eye-opening revelations on motives, relationship with God, Holy Spirit baptism, and walking in your divine inheritance right now.

Laura Baker’s books: Kingdom Against Kingdom (latest) + Communion with the King + Roots of Iniquity + Divinely Delivered- Get her books on Amazon or visit her site www.cleansingthebloodline.com

or her Telegram channel https://t.me/cleansingthebloodline



