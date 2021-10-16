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How Do We Follow the Commandments Today?
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52 views • October 16, 2021
My commentary on the 2021 Lech-Lecha Torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 12:7, 15-17; 14:18-20; 15:9-11, 17-18; 17:9-14
Matthew 5:17-19
Acts 15:1-2, 19-21
Colossians 2:11
Romans 7:6, 14
Psalm 119:89
Matthew 5:27-28
2 Corinthians 3:6
Other videos cited:
Which Commandments Do We Keep Today? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcagW9dkS9E
Galatians Unearthed 21 Part Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f
Pic sources:
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/_mPGfqhEx10g/TPPqiLJ-ElI/AAAAAAAAAQs/oyuY_p8Y7m0/s1600/Bible%2BTimeline.jpg
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/_zf1xcLdg8IA/TDUChWh8QjI/AAAAAAAAAmc/iqRN26Igclk/s1600/MorningStar1.jpg
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 12:7, 15-17; 14:18-20; 15:9-11, 17-18; 17:9-14
Matthew 5:17-19
Acts 15:1-2, 19-21
Colossians 2:11
Romans 7:6, 14
Psalm 119:89
Matthew 5:27-28
2 Corinthians 3:6
Other videos cited:
Which Commandments Do We Keep Today? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcagW9dkS9E
Galatians Unearthed 21 Part Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f
Pic sources:
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/_mPGfqhEx10g/TPPqiLJ-ElI/AAAAAAAAAQs/oyuY_p8Y7m0/s1600/Bible%2BTimeline.jpg
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/_zf1xcLdg8IA/TDUChWh8QjI/AAAAAAAAAmc/iqRN26Igclk/s1600/MorningStar1.jpg
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