Deisel Shortage Disaster: We have 25 Days to Avert Economic Catastrophy

Tucker: America Has One of the Deepest Oil Reserves in the World But Gov’t Is Being Run By Children
"The only thing that will fix the economy is to bring back cheap energy. We have 25 days to fis it. Everything Depends on it.
We have the reserves, the most in the world. We can do this.
“…The White House is begging foreign governments for help. In the most humiliating possible way,”
