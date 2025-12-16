A Decisive Moment: The Battles That Could Define The Next Phase Of The Conflict In Ukraine

On December 15, the Russian air force used the latest heavy winged bombs with jet engines. For the first time in the Ukrainian conflict, a bomb was dropped on a critical railway bridge in Zatoka in the Odessa region.

This bridge is an important supply line for the Ukrainian army, transporting Western weapons from Romania. It is the only line that can transport large volumes of cargo.

Meanwhile, the intensity of fighting in the Ukrainian conflict remained high.

The section of the front near Kupyansk remains one of the hottest spots today. In addition to the fighting in the city itself, active operations are taking place on the right bank of the Oskol River.

On December 16, the Russian army’s advanced units occupied the eastern outskirts of Kurilovka following successful assault operations. The Russian command seeks to reach Kupyansk-Uzlovaya as quickly as possible. If they succeed, they will cut off the logistics of the entire right-bank group of Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian army garrison in Mirnograd is retreating toward the city center. Most of the residential area is in a gray zone, where there is no clear front line. Ukrainian forces control only a small neighborhood inside the city.

The Russian army has made advances on the northern flank of the front near Gulyaipole. After regrouping, the advance units crossed the Gaichur River and captured Peschanoye. This village is extremely important from an operational point of view.

Russian troops have broken through the main line of Ukrainian defenses in this area. A single weak strip of defense separates the Russian army from the operational space, but it will not be able to significantly affect the offensive.

Thus, the Ukrainian command will face a difficult choice. They can either transfer reserves from under Gulyaipole, which will lead to its rapid loss, Or they can leave the main line of defense along the Gaichur River. In this case, the road to Zaporizhia will virtually be open to the Russian army.

The situation for the Ukrainian army in Gulyaipole itself is also not looking good. Russian units have crossed the river and occupied the northern outskirts of the city.

The city is currently being defended by the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian army. One of the brigade’s headquarters was captured intact as a result of assault operations.

Events are currently unfolding that could alter the course of the conflict. If the Ukrainian army is defeated in Kupyansk and Gulyaipole, the outcome could be disastrous.

https://southfront.press/the-battles-that-could-define-the-next-phase-of-the-conflict-in-ukraine/