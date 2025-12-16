BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Decisive Moment: The Battles That Could Define The Next Phase Of The Conflict In Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 20 hours ago

A Decisive Moment: The Battles That Could Define The Next Phase Of The Conflict In Ukraine

On December 15, the Russian air force used the latest heavy winged bombs with jet engines. For the first time in the Ukrainian conflict, a bomb was dropped on a critical railway bridge in Zatoka in the Odessa region.

This bridge is an important supply line for the Ukrainian army, transporting Western weapons from Romania. It is the only line that can transport large volumes of cargo.

Meanwhile, the intensity of fighting in the Ukrainian conflict remained high.

The section of the front near Kupyansk remains one of the hottest spots today. In addition to the fighting in the city itself, active operations are taking place on the right bank of the Oskol River.

On December 16, the Russian army’s advanced units occupied the eastern outskirts of Kurilovka following successful assault operations. The Russian command seeks to reach Kupyansk-Uzlovaya as quickly as possible. If they succeed, they will cut off the logistics of the entire right-bank group of Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian army garrison in Mirnograd is retreating toward the city center. Most of the residential area is in a gray zone, where there is no clear front line. Ukrainian forces control only a small neighborhood inside the city.

The Russian army has made advances on the northern flank of the front near Gulyaipole. After regrouping, the advance units crossed the Gaichur River and captured Peschanoye. This village is extremely important from an operational point of view.

Russian troops have broken through the main line of Ukrainian defenses in this area. A single weak strip of defense separates the Russian army from the operational space, but it will not be able to significantly affect the offensive.

Thus, the Ukrainian command will face a difficult choice. They can either transfer reserves from under Gulyaipole, which will lead to its rapid loss, Or they can leave the main line of defense along the Gaichur River. In this case, the road to Zaporizhia will virtually be open to the Russian army.

The situation for the Ukrainian army in Gulyaipole itself is also not looking good. Russian units have crossed the river and occupied the northern outskirts of the city.

The city is currently being defended by the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian army. One of the brigade’s headquarters was captured intact as a result of assault operations.

Events are currently unfolding that could alter the course of the conflict. If the Ukrainian army is defeated in Kupyansk and Gulyaipole, the outcome could be disastrous.

https://southfront.press/the-battles-that-could-define-the-next-phase-of-the-conflict-in-ukraine/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Kevin Hughes
Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Lance D Johnson
Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Kevin Hughes
Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Kevin Hughes
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy