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Pandemic Is Over Excess Testing = CASEdemic
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66 views • October 09, 2020
The pandemic is over and now excess testing is causing the "casedemic". Masking is a placebo, hundreds of studies have shown masks to nothing to stop the spread of the flu. Nurses have sued over mandatory masking during flu season, and have won, because masking does not work. People who are not symptomatic do not spread the disease. HCQ is a perfectly safe drug and is the one drug this doctor would want on a desert island.
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