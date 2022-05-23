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Brighton Wins Free Speech Title! BitChute Deletes Videos, Leaves Thumbnails
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236 views • May 23, 2022
Re: Original video upload from June 2020.
This is just one of many videos I've had deleted by BitChute! Repost just making my point of what type of information gets censored on other video platforms.
Finding many videos are getting deleted by BitChute censorship. What they're doing is deleting videos but leaving the thumbnails and when a person tries to click the play button..., you'll get the infinite buffering loop. I've dealt with ALL video platforms and brighteon.com is the best out there! This is a true statement..., and this platform is the last of the 'Free Speech' public video platforms on the internet.
This is just one of many videos I've had deleted by BitChute! Repost just making my point of what type of information gets censored on other video platforms.
Finding many videos are getting deleted by BitChute censorship. What they're doing is deleting videos but leaving the thumbnails and when a person tries to click the play button..., you'll get the infinite buffering loop. I've dealt with ALL video platforms and brighteon.com is the best out there! This is a true statement..., and this platform is the last of the 'Free Speech' public video platforms on the internet.
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