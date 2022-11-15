Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
303) STRANGE BEHAVIOR OF BIRDS IN AREAS UNDER CONFINEMENT AND ELECTROSMOG
223 views
channel image
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 14 days ago |

Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Nov. 12, 2022, original of Nov. 07:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 416: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-416:2

and Nov 14, 2022 |  DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 417: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-417:5


Artificial EMF emissions are disturbing animal behavior, maybe disturbing magnetic reception, maybe the 5G beams did irreversible damage when birds cross the beams.

Driven Radical Motion Enhances Cryptochrome Magnetoreception: Toward Live Quantum Sensing: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acs.jpclett.2c02840


278) Expert Mark Steele on 5G weapons for warfare against nano-vaxxed populations in cities, towns and countryside: https://www.brighteon.com/159123f1-6b4f-40c2-9b40-b884e2e4c0c3



My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua


Keywords
emf5gbiologicalconfinementbehaviorstrangebirdsinterferenceelectrosmog

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket