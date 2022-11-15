303) STRANGE BEHAVIOR OF BIRDS IN AREAS UNDER CONFINEMENT AND ELECTROSMOG

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Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Nov. 12, 2022, original of Nov. 07:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 416: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-416:2
and Nov 14, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 417: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-417:5
Artificial EMF emissions are disturbing animal behavior, maybe disturbing magnetic reception, maybe the 5G beams did irreversible damage when birds cross the beams.
278) Expert Mark Steele on 5G weapons for warfare against nano-vaxxed populations in cities, towns and countryside: https://www.brighteon.com/159123f1-6b4f-40c2-9b40-b884e2e4c0c3
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua