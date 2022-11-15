303) STRANGE BEHAVIOR OF BIRDS IN AREAS UNDER CONFINEMENT AND ELECTROSMOG

Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Nov. 12, 2022, original of Nov. 07:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 416: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-416:2

and Nov 14, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 417: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-417:5





Artificial EMF emissions are disturbing animal behavior, maybe disturbing magnetic reception, maybe the 5G beams did irreversible damage when birds cross the beams.

Driven Radical Motion Enhances Cryptochrome Magnetoreception: Toward Live Quantum Sensing: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acs.jpclett.2c02840



278) Expert Mark Steele on 5G weapons for warfare against nano-vaxxed populations in cities, towns and countryside: https://www.brighteon.com/159123f1-6b4f-40c2-9b40-b884e2e4c0c3









My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua



