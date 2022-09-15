The March of Prophecy 1

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The March of Prophecy is an overview of God's interaction with man. It starts at the beginning of time and ends in future eternity. It is not just history but it is His story. There are 66 books in the Bible written by 40 authors over a span of 1500 years. You begin to realize that there is one plot with a purpose. It's history that is going some place. Mirror