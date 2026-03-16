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REVELATION OF THE METHOD - IN YOUR FACE IN "OLD DADS"
America at War
America at War
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You really need to pay attention to the things you are shown in movies!

While the movie is generally ridiculous, stupid, humorous, or just Satanic, what it shows is "Revelation of the Method"

This is where Satan's minions TELL YOU EXACTLY WHAT THEY ARE DOING but it's done in such a way that you are led to believe it's ridiculous, silly, purely fiction etc... But it's NOT!

It's the truth being shown to you Because, in my opinion anyway, divine law REQUIRES these demons to show you exactly what they are doing, and then when you fail to act to stop it...

They claim that you have "consented" to it!

They REQUIRE your consent. And unlike our "Legal System" where they claim that you "consented" to something you know nothing about, consent actually REQUIRES you knowing about something!

So they tell you

Then when you fail to act to stop it, you have then "consented" to it

THINK about the movie "White Noise" which was filmed in that small town, and then the very next year the plot of the movie plays itself out in real life, in the same small town!

And that is because you were told their plans, and you failed to stop it

THAT is revelation of the method. Now they are telling you that you are being spied on inside your own home. Do you consent?

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hollywoodprivacytruthsurveillancemoviestelevision
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