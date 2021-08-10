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Another Big Enough Lie - Adolf Hitler's Play Book by The Mystic Philosopher
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47 views • August 10, 2021
In this video The Mystic Philosopher very patiently and methodically used the meanings and definitions of some very popular English words coupled with a few of the Notorious Politician Adolf Hitler’s quotes and from his perspective, he has proved to his viewers and listening audience that as the name/word implies, Politicians are Politicians and that they change NOT; and nor can they change; and above all that today they are still using some if not all Adolf Hitler’s political techniques and strategies to LIE to us and screw us over royally. You will find this video interesting if not informative so please full-joy.
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