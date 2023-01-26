Create New Account
SDA Pastors Breaking The Commandments. Pulpit Partiality In SDA Sermons. No Strait Testimony Given
SavingHealthMinistries
Published Yesterday |

Seventh Day Adventist pastors claim to be giving the strait testimony but fail to call out sins of their friends, showing partiality in sermons. It's sin according to the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy. Many are violating the law of God because their heart is not single to the glory of God. Therefore, they are not prepared to be sealed and are not ready for the mark of the beast. SDA members should beware of such men.

#SDA

#Pulpit

#SDASermons

Keywords
commandmentsseventh day adventiststrait testimony

