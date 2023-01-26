SDA Pastors Breaking The Commandments. Pulpit Partiality In SDA Sermons. No Strait Testimony Given

Seventh Day Adventist pastors claim to be giving the strait testimony but fail to call out sins of their friends, showing partiality in sermons. It's sin according to the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy. Many are violating the law of God because their heart is not single to the glory of God. Therefore, they are not prepared to be sealed and are not ready for the mark of the beast. SDA members should beware of such men.



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541







#SDA

#Pulpit

#SDASermons