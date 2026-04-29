2026-4-29 yeah, I learned to roll - full

(and, we successfully uploaded a 1.2GB video...even though it took awhile..)

I may have to switch to audio only to get videos to upload, or save videos for the library that need video. We'll see how this goes. But, praise God, the internet is installed, antennae and router, and the data plan swaps to the best carrier no matter where you are...so...at least this gives us the best chance of it working. Praise God, thank you, everyone, who are helping with the offerings to make this possible. I have only been out one week, and I have spoken to so many people. And, the last raft guide was of the Lord, and she pulled me to the side, and said, "the parable of the seed, may you bring many to the Lord in your journey.", as if a message from the Lord to me...really cool!

I was bumming big time about not being able to roll, and now, I can...somewhat...not river approved yet, but...we will see how it goes. Things in the RV are settling down some, and I am learning to drive with engine brakes in the mountains, which is a new skill for me. Things are looking up; praise God!



















