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IMAGINARY FRIENDS nearly headless
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12 views • May 26, 2020
when i go to unfamiliar places why is everyone similar and faceless
whats going on is sinister i can see its killing her
its harder to remember than forget
everything is simple too but what the fuck am i gonna do
so dont waste my lie well have to see
he wants to be and she haunted me
we had such a beautiful time with your imaginary friends
(theres no cure)
(i just wanna put my foot through the fucking thing and step on it until its nothing but blood and pulp on the fucking pavement)
joyousness triggers fear deep inside the tempered crazies
grief destroyed the rivers here its littered with their empty beers
its harder to forget than remember
everything is such a pain who wants to play this fucking game anyway
(when we are one) (Thank yu)
wrapped up by my mind left inside with them
left behind by him now im gone
slipped into another dimension there
serious and spiritual
for the time being yes
we once took a drive to the park (very gay)
i thought he should die
demons right there right behind you
wants me to hurt you
wants me to cut you
whats going on is sinister i can see its killing her
its harder to remember than forget
everything is simple too but what the fuck am i gonna do
so dont waste my lie well have to see
he wants to be and she haunted me
we had such a beautiful time with your imaginary friends
(theres no cure)
(i just wanna put my foot through the fucking thing and step on it until its nothing but blood and pulp on the fucking pavement)
joyousness triggers fear deep inside the tempered crazies
grief destroyed the rivers here its littered with their empty beers
its harder to forget than remember
everything is such a pain who wants to play this fucking game anyway
(when we are one) (Thank yu)
wrapped up by my mind left inside with them
left behind by him now im gone
slipped into another dimension there
serious and spiritual
for the time being yes
we once took a drive to the park (very gay)
i thought he should die
demons right there right behind you
wants me to hurt you
wants me to cut you
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