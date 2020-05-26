IMAGINARY FRIENDS nearly headless

when i go to unfamiliar places why is everyone similar and faceless

whats going on is sinister i can see its killing her

its harder to remember than forget

everything is simple too but what the fuck am i gonna do



so dont waste my lie well have to see

he wants to be and she haunted me

we had such a beautiful time with your imaginary friends



(theres no cure)

(i just wanna put my foot through the fucking thing and step on it until its nothing but blood and pulp on the fucking pavement)



joyousness triggers fear deep inside the tempered crazies

grief destroyed the rivers here its littered with their empty beers

its harder to forget than remember

everything is such a pain who wants to play this fucking game anyway



(when we are one) (Thank yu)

wrapped up by my mind left inside with them

left behind by him now im gone



slipped into another dimension there

serious and spiritual

for the time being yes

we once took a drive to the park (very gay)

i thought he should die



demons right there right behind you

wants me to hurt you

wants me to cut you