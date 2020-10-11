Vaccine Awareness 2020- Interview with Barbara Loe Fisher

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This week, we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Vaccine Awareness Week. In this video, Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), summarizes the high and low points we’ve experienced over the past year, and shares the details about NVIC’s international public conference on vaccination.
• So far, this year, NVIC has issued positions and tracked 232 vaccine related bills in 39 states — the highest number of bills ever to have been introduced in state legislatures in a single year
• Thirteen bills in 10 States sought to eliminate vaccine exemptions. None passed. Of the 123 vaccine bills NVIC opposed, only eight bad vaccine bills passed
• Of 10 bills filed across eight states to restrict vaccine exemptions, only one passed (Colorado) requiring a vaccine provider signature or completion of an online education module for religious or conscientious exemptions
• NVIC supported 99 bills that sought to expand vaccine exemptions, the right to make vaccine choices, and offering protection against vaccine tracking systems. That’s up from just 19 good bills NVIC supported in 2015
• The Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination: “Protecting Health & Autonomy in the 21st Century,” sponsored by NVIC, will be held online October 16 to 18, 2020
Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2099/12/31/vaccine-awareness-week-2020.aspx
For more information, visit nvic.org
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