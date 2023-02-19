https://gettr.com/post/p28u7b308aa
Australia Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) accused of what amounts to criminal malfeasance in Federal Parliament today by covering up the deaths of Australians caused by the vaccines.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.