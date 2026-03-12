Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Netanyahu Could Turn to Nuclear Bombs If Iran War Escalates

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As President Trump gives conflicting statements about the length and objectives of the war he launched with Israel against Iran, fears are growing that the conflict could continue to expand throughout the region and beyond. Lawrence Wilkerson, retired U.S. Army colonel and former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, says the U.S. and Israel are committing wanton "war crimes" in Iran. "We have bombed civilians relentlessly. We have bombed a school. We have bombed a hospital," says Wilkerson, who also suggests Western media outlets are downplaying the extent of the damage in Israel and how successful Iran has been in defending itself.
"This is a war with long legs. Trump has completely misinterpreted it," says Wilkerson. "The only one who's interpreted it correctly is Bibi Netanyahu, and I think he's ready to use a nuclear weapon, should it become as bad as it looks like it might right now, because Iran has not even began to shoot its most sophisticated missiles."
Mirrored - Democracy Now!
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