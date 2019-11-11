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The PEOPLE (WE) vs GOVERNMENT (THEY)
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35 views • November 11, 2019
How is it that the people suffer the most grievous of offenses perpetrated by governments and ruling elites. when it is the PEOPLE outnumber them tens of millions to hundreds of millions to one?? Let us put it graphically... shall we?
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