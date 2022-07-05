BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Naomi Wolf: Pregnancy and Harm To Babies from Pfizer-Vaxxed Moms
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • July 05, 2022

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Naomi Wolf detailed alarming new data from the FDA documents in regard to the harm Pfizer Covid shots pose to pregnant women and their pre-born children, as well as children lactating from the vaccinated mothers.

While pregnant women were excluded from the human trials, 270 women got pregnant during the study. The data on the pregnancy outcomes of 234 were somehow “lost” by the FDA. Of the 36 pregnant women whose outcomes were followed, 28 lost their babies.


One baby reportedly died after nursing from a vaccinated lactating mother and was found to have had an inflamed liver. Many babies nursing from vaccinated mothers showed agitation, gastrointestinal distress, and failure to thrive (to grow), and were inconsolable, according to Pfizer document provided to the FDA.


To order Dr. Wolf’s book The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and The War Against the Humans, please go to: https://www.amazon.com/Bodies-Others-Authoritarians-Covid-Against/dp/1737478560/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2KBJ87GAJMJT3&keywords=the%20bodies%20of%20others%20naomi%20wolf&qid=1649963382&sprefix=the%20bodies%20of%20o%2Caps%2C292&sr=8-1


To follow and/or support Dr. Wolf’s work and to volunteer, please visit https://dailyclout.io/

Keywords
vaccineinjectionsvaccine mandatescovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy