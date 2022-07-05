Naomi Wolf: Pregnancy and Harm To Babies from Pfizer-Vaxxed Moms

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Naomi Wolf detailed alarming new data from the FDA documents in regard to the harm Pfizer Covid shots pose to pregnant women and their pre-born children, as well as children lactating from the vaccinated mothers.

While pregnant women were excluded from the human trials, 270 women got pregnant during the study. The data on the pregnancy outcomes of 234 were somehow “lost” by the FDA. Of the 36 pregnant women whose outcomes were followed, 28 lost their babies.





One baby reportedly died after nursing from a vaccinated lactating mother and was found to have had an inflamed liver. Many babies nursing from vaccinated mothers showed agitation, gastrointestinal distress, and failure to thrive (to grow), and were inconsolable, according to Pfizer document provided to the FDA.





To order Dr. Wolf’s book The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and The War Against the Humans, please go to: https://www.amazon.com/Bodies-Others-Authoritarians-Covid-Against/dp/1737478560/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2KBJ87GAJMJT3&keywords=the%20bodies%20of%20others%20naomi%20wolf&qid=1649963382&sprefix=the%20bodies%20of%20o%2Caps%2C292&sr=8-1





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