We Are America | Songs from the Light

A tribute to the fallen. A song for the awakening.





"We Are America" is an excerpt from John Michael Chambers' upcoming project Songs from the Light. Written in 2000 and recorded with producer Tony Rockcliff, this acoustic track captures the heart of a nation standing at the crossroads—grieving its losses, honoring its heroes, and stepping into its divine purpose.





Featuring acoustic guitars by Chambers and vocals by J. Todd Plant, the song weaves together remembrance and resurrection. It speaks to the working man, the patriot, the soul who answered the call. It mourns the friends we did not know long enough. And it declares with unshakable certainty: we are free. we are America.





The light of a thousand suns shines down. The torch has been passed. The choice is yours, O world.





This is more than music. This is a mission.





Where we go one, we go all.





"We are America" is an excerpt form an up-and-coming project by JMC titled "Songs from the Light"





We are America"

Music and lyrics written by John Michael Chambers (c) 2000. Produced by JMC and Tony Rockcliff. Acoustic guitars JMC and all vocals performed by J. Todd Plant





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



